Where We Live: Movie Madness celebrates 30 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Movie Madness turns 30 years old this year.

The Portland institution is one of the few remaining video stores in the United States. Located at SE 43rd and Belmont in the Sunnyside neighborhood, Movie Madness has more than 80,000 titles in multiple formats including VHS, new releases, cult classics, foreign films from 65 different countries, an extensive LGBTQ section and a museum of movie memorabilia with real props from real movies.

Mike Clark opened Movie Madness in 1991.

“This is my gift to Portland,” he said. “This is my gift and I felt like Portland was the right city to put Movie Madness inside of because there’s a lot of love and respect for film and for the arts.”

Movie Madness screening room in Southeast Portland. (Courtesy to KOIN)

Movie Madness University. (Courtesy to KOIN)

Movie Madness Video in Southeast Portland. (Courtesy to KOIN)

When Mike was ready to retire in 2017, he didn’t want to see his dream retire with him. So he launched a Kickstarter campaign that raised well over $300,000 — $100,000 of which was raised in a single day. Then the Hollywood Theatre — another Portland institution dedicated to the film industry — stepped in as the new owners.

“It’s like the old line in ‘Casablanca,'” said Clark. “‘This is the start of a beautiful friendship.’ I always felt that about The Hollywood.”

Movie Madness and Hollywood added contemporary touches, like a small screening room, an outlet at Portland International Airport and Movie Madness University where people can learn about film and hear from accomplished filmmakers.

Clark’s original vision born 30 years ago remains very much a part of Portland culture today and Movie Madness is about the only place in town where you can still rent a VHS tape!

Movie Madness is open with limited capacity and social distancing guidelines. It’s hosting a virtual 30-year celebration for members on Monday night.