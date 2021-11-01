Where We Live: Oregon City’s Veterans Memorial Plaza restoration

Oregon City’s current Veterans Memorial Plaza (left) and a rendering of the renovated plaza (right). (Courtesy to KOIN)

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — Veterans Day is a day to honor the men and women who have served the country. This year, Oregon City is on a special mission to preserve the place where their fallen veterans are remembered.

The veterans’ memorial area at Mountain View Cemetery has been the location of Oregon City’s Memorial Day services for over 130 years, according to Jinny King with Oregon City Parks and Recreation.

But time has taken a toll on the plaza, which was built in the 1950s in the final resting place for many veterans from Oregon City and the surrounding areas, including West Linn, Clackamas and Happy Valley. So Oregon City is carrying out a complete renovation of the site.

“We just want this area to be ADA compliant, be safe and maintain the heritage here in the city,” said King.

Oregon City has raised roughly half of the $300,000 needed to complete the project, including $12,000 from Three Rivers VFW Post 1324. The post used proceeds from their annual Buddy Poppy sales.

“To honor those who served is tantamount to the mission of the VFW,” said Three Rivers VFW Post 1321 Commander Greg Arnold. “I feel like I’m giving back.”

Veterans at Oregon City’s Veterans Memorial Plaza. (Courtesy to KOIN)

A rendering of Oregon City’s renovated Veterans Memorial Plaza. (Courtesy to KOIN)

Oregon City’s current Veterans Memorial Plaza. (Courtesy to KOIN)

The walkway leading to the memorial plaza will have six places for veterans and visitors to stop and reflect. Each location will feature a podium representing each branch of the military: the five traditional branches, along with the recently-formed U.S. Space Force.

It’s a labor of love and respect.

“Honoring the veterans and having a place for them to gather together and remember how they’ve served our country is important,” said King.

Oregon City’s goal is to complete the Veterans Memorial Plaza by 2023. Contact Oregon City Parks and Recreation to learn more, including how to get involved.