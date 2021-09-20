Where We Live: TidalWave releases Phil Knight comic book

The cover of TidalWave’s new Phil Knight comic book. (Courtesy of TidalWave Productions)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A prolific Portland comic book company just released a biography of Nike Founder Phil Knight.

Darren Davis, the founder and publisher of TidalWave Productions, is fascinated with celebrities. His company specializes in biographies of the rich and famous.

“Anybody from Dolly Parton to this new one we’ve got coming out on Bad Bunny,” he said.

Knight fits the bill by creating a worldwide athletic shoe empire.

“I’ve always found it fascinating and I found him fascinating,” said Davis.

Davis has worked for DC Comics, Entertainment Television and Lionsgate. He’s lived in New York and Los Angeles, but he settled in Portland nearly 20 years ago shortly after releasing his first successful comic, the “Tenth Muse,” which is still going strong.

Davis said Oregon’s passion for comics and the presence of comic book powerhouses like Dark Horse and Image make Portland a perfect fit.

“It’s an artistic world, especially in Portland. It’s just all about art,” he said.

Davis has signed posters of his comic covers from Hilary Clinton, Sarah Palin, Ellen DeGeneres, Gloria Steinem and others. However, the family of the late Latin superstar singer Selena filed an unsuccessful cease and desist order, despite the law allowing unauthorized biographies.

Knight’s story is the latest in TidalWave’s so-called “Orbit” series.

“It pretty much takes place from when [Knight] went to the University of Oregon and how he started Nike,” Davis said. “Starting from college when he was doing his running to really just trying on bad shoes and there was a need for this and he just never gave up.”

As for TidalWave’s future, Davis said to “stay tuned.”

“We try to do things that are different and scream attention,” he said.

Davis said he’s published more than 1,500 comic books over the years and hopes to get into movies and television. TidalWave’s comics can be purchase on its website or on Amazon.