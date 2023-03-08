PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Revenue has issued nearly 500,000 tax refunds so far for the 2022 tax season. Oregon taxpayers still waiting for a refund can look up when their return status through the state’s website.

As tax forms are submitted ahead of the April 18 deadline, taxpayers can check the status of their returns through the state’s “Where’s My Refund” webpage. In order to receive a refund status update, taxpayers must provide their Social Security number or individual taxpayer identification number, filing status and the exact amount shown on one of the following tax form lines:

Line 46 of form OR-40

Line 71 of form OR-40-N

Line 70 of form OR-40-P

The Oregon Department of Revenue suggests that taxpayers who filed electronically wait one week before attempting to use the “Where’s My Refund” tool.

“‘Where’s My Refund’ will tell taxpayers whether their refund has been issued electronically, a check has been mailed, their refund has been adjusted, there are questions about their return, or their return is being manually processed,” the Oregon Department of Revenue said.

E-filing is the fastest way for taxpayers to receive a refund. The Department of Revenue said that people who file their tax forms online and request refunds by direct deposit typically receive refunds 34 days sooner than those who file taxes through mail and request refunds by paper check.

Any Oregon taxpayer who hasn’t received a letter from the Department of Revenue within 12 weeks of filing taxes is asked to seek assistance by calling (503) 378-4988 or (800) 356-4222.