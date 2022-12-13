PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Soon, many Oregonians will start their road trips to visit out-of-state friends and family for the winter holidays. Others will be welcoming out-of-state visitors of their own. Either way, it’s important to know which states require front license plates on their vehicles.

Car sales platform Autolist recently compiled a list of which states issue two license plates. Oregon is one of the 29 states on this list, while states such as Alaska, Florida and Mississippi only require a back license plate.

According to the Oregon DMV, most drivers will receive two plates for their vehicles, one “for the foremost point of the front” and one “for the rearmost point of the back of the vehicle.” Oregon plate fees start at $24.50.

Still, a select few vehicles are only issued one license plate that should be placed on the rear end. Oregon DMV lists these as:

Mopeds

Motorcycles

Trailers

Campers

Antique

Special interest

Every state requires drivers to have visible plates. The Oregon DMV specifically states that plates can’t be altered, and the numbers, letters, tags or stickers can’t be covered by a decorative frame.

Out-of-state drivers who aren’t required to have two license plates only have to adhere to their state laws, not Oregon’s.