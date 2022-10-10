It's the president's second visit to Oregon in the last six months.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The White House announced additional details about President Biden’s upcoming trip to Portland on Monday.

On Friday, Biden is expected to travel to Portland and participate in a “grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats,” according to a press release from the White House Press Office.

The following day, Biden reportedly plans to participate in a reception for Oregon Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek before delivering remarks on lowering costs for American families.

It’s the president’s second visit to Oregon in the last six months.

After the president’s trip was announced, Reed College Political Science Professor Chris Koski told KOIN 6 News he thinks the timing of President Biden’s trip to Oregon shows his administration is clearly concerned about congressional races in Oregon and the third district of Washington.

“I think the timing of the trip with regards to political fortunes of some of the democratic candidates in the state makes a little bit of sense to me because the members of the Republican party have been salivating at the prospect of a Republican governor sitting in a deep blue state, this state has some national importance,” said Koski.