White House: Tribal communities get $10M to expand broadband

Tribes in Oregon will also be eligible for funds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The White House announced about $10 million in new funding to help expand high-speed broadband to tribal lands, including in Oregon.

KOIN 6 News spoke with Libby Washburn, a White House special assistant to President Biden for Native affairs, on why getting broadband to rural tribal lands is more important than ever during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tele-health is a very big thing that is used in Indian country to deliver service, and without reliable internet, you have a problem accessing these very important and basic needs,” said Washburn.

She also highlighted students struggling because virtual schooling isn’t helpful if kids don’t have broadband.

There were eight states in total selected for this funding and all tribes in Oregon are eligible to apply.