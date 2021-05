PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Were you hiking on Saddle Mountain Sunday? Did you snap a cute photo of a group of hikers with their dog?

If so, the hikers are trying to return your lost trekking poles.

The group told KOIN 6 News the man who took the photo left the poles behind after their brief encounter. They remember the man had a labradoodle named Charlotte.

If this sounds familiar, contact KOIN 6 News (503.464.0614) and we’ll help you get squared away.