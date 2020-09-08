Widespread power outages darken Oregon, SW Washington

High winds brought wildfire smoke and power outages throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington, September 7, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Widespread power outages darkened large areas of Oregon and Southwest Washington as a windstorm knocked down lines and brought wildfire smoke to the region. Approximately 115,000 customers of the major power companies in this area were without power Monday night.

For the first time ever, Portland General Electric turned off the power for roughly 5,000 customers near Mt. Hood Monday evening, a preemptive measure to prevent wildfires.

About 60,000 other PGE customers also lost power as of 8:30 p.m. as the winds picked up, with gusts expected to hit between 45 mph and 60 mph.

Pacific Power reported 150 outages affecting more than 43,000 customers.

And the Clark County Public Utilities Department said nearly 13,000 customers lost power Monday evening.

The wind shifted out of the east and picked up a substantial amount of speed. That combined with very dry conditions with low humidity made for a dangerous combination, bringing wildfire smoke throughout Oregon, worried Portland General Electric and firefighters battling blazes throughout the state.

A High Wind Warning is now in effect through 1 p.m. Tuesday. Winds will be 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph and up to 60 mph are possible on higher terrain.

