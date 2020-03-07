Widmer Brothers honors women in brewing with pink beer

The brewer teamed up with the Pink Boots Society to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Widmer Brothers Brewing is celebrating International Women’s Day with a special beer.

The brewers joined forces with the Pink Boots Society, an international nonprofit that supports women in brewing, to put together a hoppy wheat beer made with purple yam and the 2020 Pink Boots Hop Blend.

The beer will be tapped at breweries across Oregon on April 4 and all proceeds will go toward educating and supporting more women in the beer industry.