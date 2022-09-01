Wildfire along I-84 near Pendleton and Baker City (ODOT)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wildfire near Baker City has closed down Interstate 84.

Crews are reportedly working to put out a wildfire near Pendelton and Baker City, but high winds have created challenges for the firefighting effort.

During this time, officials have closed down Interstate 84 in both directions.

Eastbound lanes are closed between exit 216 and exit 374. Westbound lanes are closed between Ontario and Baker City.

Officials from ODOT say that these closures could remain in effect for several hours.

This story is a developing story.