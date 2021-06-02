Level 3 evacuations, highways closed as wildfire burns near The Dalles

A helicopter drops water on a wildfire burning near The Dalles, June 2, 2021. (Courtesy of Kristi Martin with Gorge WX)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wildfire prompted Level 3 evacuations and closed local highways on Wednesday afternoon in the Columbia River Gorge near The Dalles.

Oregon State Police said the highway was closed five miles west of The Dalles from mileposts 80 to 81 due and no visibility. Highway 30 was also closed three miles east of Mosier between mileposts 60 and 72. ODOT said power lines were also down in the area.

Level 3 “GO” evacuations were issued for Pine Wood Mobile Manor, Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and the golf course, according to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. Evacuees should head toward Rowena.

Power had to be cut in the area so that utility workers could repair downed lines. Northern Wasco County PUD said this would leave about 320 customers without power. An estimated time of repair wasn’t immediately available.

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue said crews were at the scene battling the blaze.

Helicopter dropping water very close to the Google buildings….Air support hitting the wildfire just west of The Dalles currently. I-84 closed, backed up to EB TD exit. 14 closed. West wind averaging 16 g21z #orwx #wawx #gorgewx pic.twitter.com/NwyAmpQcso — GorgeWX (@gorgewx) June 2, 2021

