PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect is in custody after a shootout with police at Wildhorse Casino and Resort in Pendleton, leaving a bystander injured, according to authorities with the Umatilla Confederated Tribes.

The injured bystander’s current condition is unknown.

Tribal officials say officers intercepted the shooter at the door of the casino and resort, resulting in the shootout.

Umatilla Tribal police, FBI and Umatilla County authorities are at the scene, according to tribal officials.

The site is now secure, tribal officials said; however, members of the public are advised to stay away from the area as officials continue to investigate.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, the FBI said its working with law enforcement partners as agents respond to the scene and that while it could not release more details, “we can reassure the public that there is no information to suggest an ongoing public safety threat to the community.”

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.