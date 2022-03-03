PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Coronavirus has loosened its grip, but some of the impacts continue to cause ripples for the housing market.

Risings costs and scarcity are some of the concerns.

Nationally, one bedroom is around $1,700. But since last year, rent for that one-bedroom has increased over 50%.

Research shows on average rent has increased 50% in Oregon from January 2021 to January 2022. The largest spike was over this last summer. Researchers said it was like watching two years of increases happen all at once.

There’s a lot of nuance to those numbers. For example, the price of a one-bedroom apartment went up 30% in Portland, 28% in Beaverton and 123% in Tigard.

Brian Carberry, the senior managing editor for Rent.com, says there are lots of different factors that point to rent trends, including supply and demand.

“The main point here is people in Oregon can expect a significant increase in their rent if they’re looking to renew right now or if they’re looking to move to a new place,” said Carberry.

The hot and competitive housing market is driving more people to rent.

He said just a year ago people were not able to afford their rent payments due to layoffs leading to financial difficulty.

Now that the economy has rebounded people are facing extremely high rent and struggling again.

“There are going to be more affordable options, there are deals still to be found, renters just need to do their homework and understand the market, understand the neighborhoods that are more in demand,” Carberry said.