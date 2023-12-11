PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Change is coming, a clear message from Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek as she unveiled multiple recommendations to revitalize Portland, including plans to declare a statewide fentanyl emergency.

Portland Central City Task Force worked for four months to develop those recommendations. The task force was a group of 50 leaders from the city, county, state, businesses and service providers, that was supplemented by an additional 70 people on committees.

However, controversy surrounds the recommendation to criminalize public drug use.

Dr. Andy Mendenhall, the CEO of Central City Concern, acknowledges the limited access to addiction services right now, but says Kotek’s plan simultaneously commits to prioritizing rapid expansion of treatment and shelter.

“Were there some tension points around the edges? Absolutely. But more importantly, there was incredible consensus, collaboration and a level of engagement between city, county, state government, the business community, (and) service providers,” he said.

The amount of public fentanyl use, Mendenhall said, has had an outsized impact on public safety and even people’s willingness to come to work. He believes a ban balances those serious concerns.

“Central City Concern supports the ban on public use of drugs. We recognize that this is potentially a contentious issue, but we also believe that this is a mechanism to create some accountability, drive the community in a direction towards safety and help folks that are struggling get access to the services that they need,” he said.

TMT Development CEO Vanessa Sturgeon, December 11, 2023 (KOIN)

“We found that public safety underlined the current of every single committee,” added task force member Vanessa Sturgeon, CEO of TMT Development. “That issue came up over and over again throughout the process.”

Meanwhile, some advocacy groups are opposed to criminalizing public drug use. Instead of criminalization, Sandy Chung, the executive director of the ACLU suggests the state focus their efforts on adding addiction services and housing.

“What we’ve seen is over the 50 years of the war on drugs, which used a criminalization strategy. Jails, prisons and police — that only made things worse. Criminalization makes it more expensive and more difficult to solve homelessness and drug addiction,” Chung said.

Meanwhile, another addiction advocacy group, The Health Justice Recovery Alliance (HJRA), supports the task force’s recommendations to expand access to treatment, but thinks it all gets put at odds by bringing police back into the picture.

“You don’t arrest people for being in the middle of a public health crisis. People are dying. So what this is going to do is it’s going to drive people back into the shadows and we’re going to lose more people in our community. That’s just the reality of it. There are other solutions that they could have chosen that would have been more courageous politically,” said Tera Hurst, the executive director of HJRA.

Hurst recommends opening overdose prevention sites and investing in the rapid expansion of detox centers as an alternative idea to prevent public drug use.

Meanwhile, other public safety advocacy groups came out Monday saying the ban on public drug use doesn’t go far enough.

“The Governor’s downtown task force highlighted Oregon’s catastrophic fentanyl crisis but failed to recommend what is necessary to fix the fatal flaws of Ballot Measure 110. Without legal consequences to steer more people into mandatory treatment as an alternative to jail, Oregon’s drug crisis will continue to get worse. We urge the legislature to act in February to save lives and fix this broken law,” said Max Williams with the Coalition to Fix & Improve Measure 110.

The task force’s 10-point plan is expected to roll out in the next few months,

The recommendation to ban public drug use and recriminalize drug distribution would require legislative action in February.