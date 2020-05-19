Will your teacher be Oregon Teacher of the Year?

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Fifteen Oregon teachers have been named teacher of the year for their respective regions.
They each win $500 and are now in the running for Oregon’s 2021 Teacher of the Year, which comes with a $5,000 cash prize and a matching $5,000 going to the winning teacher’s school. The state winner will be chosen this fall.
Some of the metro-area winners include:
- James Jeffrey-West of Portland’s Madison High School
- Kate Fisher Hedeen of Oregon City High School
- Patrick Getchis of Hood River’s Wy’east Middle School
- Ryan Hamilton of Tillamook High School
- Larkin Foley of Salem’s McKay High School
- Brian Hanna of Newport High School
For a full list of regional winners, visit oregonteacheroftheyear.org
The award is sponsored by the Oregon Department of Education in partnership with the Oregon Lottery. In a press release, the lottery wrote in part that the “pivotal role of teachers has become especially evident in these last several months as schools have transitioned to distance learning in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers have stepped up in countless, innovative ways to ensure students are safe, healthy and engaged to reach their full potential…”
The Clackamas Education Service District surprised their regional winner this morning in a combination virtual and live event. Watch AP and advanced biology teacher Kate Fisher Hedeen’s emotional reaction below.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.