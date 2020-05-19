Will your teacher be Oregon Teacher of the Year?

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Fifteen Oregon teachers have been named teacher of the year for their respective regions.

They each win $500 and are now in the running for Oregon’s 2021 Teacher of the Year, which comes with a $5,000 cash prize and a matching $5,000 going to the winning teacher’s school. The state winner will be chosen this fall.

Some of the metro-area winners include:

James Jeffrey-West of Portland’s Madison High School

Kate Fisher Hedeen of Oregon City High School

Patrick Getchis of Hood River’s Wy’east Middle School

Ryan Hamilton of Tillamook High School

Larkin Foley of Salem’s McKay High School

Brian Hanna of Newport High School

For a full list of regional winners, visit oregonteacheroftheyear.org

Oregon’s 2021 Teacher of the Year regional winners (Oregon Department of Education)

The award is sponsored by the Oregon Department of Education in partnership with the Oregon Lottery. In a press release, the lottery wrote in part that the “pivotal role of teachers has become especially evident in these last several months as schools have transitioned to distance learning in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers have stepped up in countless, innovative ways to ensure students are safe, healthy and engaged to reach their full potential…”

The Clackamas Education Service District surprised their regional winner this morning in a combination virtual and live event. Watch AP and advanced biology teacher Kate Fisher Hedeen’s emotional reaction below.