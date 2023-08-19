Vineyard rows of a beautiful winery in Oregon during sunset. Oregon is one of the top producers of pinot noir. (Credit: Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looking for a quick escape from the Portland metro area to close out the summer and ring in the fall in September? One travel magazine said Oregon’s wine country will be one of the best places to visit throughout the upcoming month.

According to Travel + Leisure, September is a great time to vacation because the start of the school year means there will be smaller crowds and more affordable travel costs.

To help travelers choose a vacation destination, the magazine recommended 11 domestic and international sites that would make for a fun September getaway — and the Willamette Valley was one of them.

About an hour outside of Portland, the Willamette Valley holds more than 700 wineries and plenty of vineyards that offer tasting rooms and other wine-centric events during harvest season and beyond.

“Outside of the vineyards there’s a lot to do, including hiking, exploring waterways, discovering the area’s history, and simply enjoying the stunning scenery — you can bring your dog along for the trip, too,” Travel + Leisure said. “No matter what you do, you’ll enjoy the weather – September temperatures hover in the 70s here, there’s typically little rainfall, and fall leaves are starting to change color.”

For travelers who plan to visit Newberg for their Willamette Valley vacations, Travel + Leisure recommended the luxury Allison Inn & Spa for lodging.

For potential McMinnville tourists, the magazine recommends the Tributary Hotel or the Atticus Hotel — which won a Trip Advisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best award earlier this year.

And although the Willamette Valley is a road trip away for many Oregonians, Travel + Leisure also noted that Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan members can check a case of wine for free.

The magazine’s other top places to visit in September include California wine country Napa Valley, Park City, Utah, Fiji and more.