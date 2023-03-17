Vineyard rows of a beautiful winery in Oregon during sunset. Oregon is one of the top producers of pinot noir. (Credit: Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TIME Magazine released its list of The World’s Greatest Places Of 2023, and an Oregon region is one of the few U.S. destinations that was included.

TIME compiles a list of the best places to explore every year, using nominations from its international network of correspondents and contributors. In 2022, Portland was one of the final 50 destinations chosen by the magazine.

This year’s list, which features cultural hubs such as Barcelona, Vienna, Mexico City and Phuket, Thailand, also includes the Beaver State’s very own Willamette Valley.

“The wine world let out a collective gasp in 2021 when Champagne house Bollinger made its first acquisition outside of France: not some place in Napa or Sonoma, but Ponzi Vineyards, which set the standard for Oregon winemaking back in the 1970s,” TIME said. “The Willamette Valley had really, really made it, but for those in the know, the ascendance of the pinot noir powerhouse in Portland’s backyard seemed almost inevitable.”

The magazine reports that in the past 20 years, the number of wineries located in Oregon’s premier American Viticultural Area increased from 135 to more than 700.

TIME referred to Willamette Valley as “The Next Napa,” noting its new openings such as The Ground bed and breakfast, Montinore Estate and Landlines Winery’s tasting rooms, and Corollary Wines — for working to become the state’s first property to only produce sparkling wine.

The magazine gave additional recognition to the valley’s Tributary Hotel that houses ōkta, a McMinnville restaurant led by Michelin-starred chef Matthew Lightner.

TIME also highlighted winemaker Remy Drabkin, who was behind the world’s inaugural queer wine festival before becoming McMinnville’s first female mayor in 2022.

Washington, D.C., Tampa, Fla., Tucson, Ariz., Bozeman, Mont., and Yosemite National Park in California were the other U.S. destinations included on TIME’s list.