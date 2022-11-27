Have tire chains or traction tires and know your elevations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first winter holiday of the season saw many people travel for Thanksgiving. But now that they’re heading home, drivers are getting a fresh reminder to keep the tire chains handy.

As the region braces for wintery weather and icy roads, tire and transportation experts urged residents to not wait to get your tires prepped. Having the proper gear in this weather could save lives.

Several customers got a head start on winter tire prep at the Portland Tire Shop off NE 82nd Avenue. Even on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, the shop was busy.

Martin Ramos, the sales manager at Portland Tire Shop on NE 82nd Avenue, November 27, 2022 (KOIN)

But the booming business didn’t come as a surprise for Sales Manager Martin Ramos, who told KOIN 6 News the end of November is the recommended time to make sure tires have the tread needed to withstand the incoming inclement weather.

“The tires keep you on the road, especially when it’s snowy. So it’s very important to have a different kind of tread on your tires,” Ramos said.

Others, like PBOT officials, agreed. Anyone driving in Portland needs to pay close attention to the weather forecasts before traveling, have snow chains in their car or traction tires on their vehicle.

PBOT also said they plan to “have extra crews working overnight on Sunday-Monday and Tuesday to apply de-icer to prevent snow or ice from sticking to pavement on bridges, overpasses and routes at higher elevation.”

A major snowstorm dumped at least 16 inches of snow at Mount Hood Meadows, November 27, 2022 (KOIN)

Along with traction tires and chains, PBOT said it’s also important to know the weather conditions at certain elevations — not just where you start but where you’re planning to go.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.