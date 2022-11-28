PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — I-84 was closed in both directions Monday afternoon due to severe winter weather conditions and multiple crashes near La Grande, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The closure is at Exit 216, six miles east of Pendleton. OR-204 is also closed to non-local traffic, ODOT said.

In a tweet at 1:45 p.m., ODOT said, “UPDATE: I-84 WB and EB closed in eastern Oregon due to severe winter conditions and multiple crashes between Pendleton and La Grande. Conditions change rapidly. Carry chains, be ready to put them on and keep checking http://TripCheck.com.

Visit TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800.977.6368 for the latest info.

This is a developing story.