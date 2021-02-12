Winter wallops roads, slows transit in Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Travel in the entire region is affected by the winter storm that could dump up to 10 inches of snow in Portland metro by the time it is all over.

A blizzard warning for the western Columbia River Gorge remains in effect until noon Friday. Wind gusts are expected to reach 55 to 70 mph, with significantly reduced visibility from the blowing snow.

ODOT is prepared to close I-84 eastbound in Troutdale near the Columbia Gorge Outlets should conditions worsen because parking lots and businesses make it an easier place for drivers to wait out the weather. Travel along I-84 is not advised and should be restricted to emergencies only.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is focusing their efforts on spots that have historically caused trouble, like the Oregon Coast range and Cascade mountain passes.

In the Portland metro area, steep streets like Sunset Highway west out of the Vista Ridge Tunnel, heading up toward Sylvan Hill and Breeze Hill going north from Hwy 217 are key trouble spots

Late Thursday afternoon, Multnomah County deputies said NW Germantown Road would be “closed indefinitely” between NW Skyline Boulevard and NW Kaiser Road due to dangerous winter conditions and multiple stalled vehicles.

If you have to drive in #Portland this morning, get your scraper! I’m in Mobile 6 showing you LIVE road conditions throughout the city. Watch @KOINNews for updates. #pdxtraffic #orwx #snowmuchfun pic.twitter.com/FcCqVkWWDj — Elise Haas (@EliseKOIN) February 12, 2021

TriMet

Thursday night, TriMet began running MAX trains with ice cutters and chained up their buses on select routes.

As of Friday morning, TriMet canceled service for several MAX lines due to weather, including lines 154, 18,11, 156, 155, 50, 63, 51 and 39. Check TriMet’s Twitter to stay up to date on cancellations.

Riders are encouraged to “plan ahead, dress warmly and watch for slick spots at stations, stops, Transit Centers and Park & Rides.”

Washington

The Washington Department of Transportation crews began operating on a 24/7 schedule Thursday. WSDOT pre-treated the roads and will maintain the roads throughout the weather event, focusing on bridges, overpasses and ramps since those tend to freeze first and thaw last.

Celeste Dimichinia of WSDOT told KOIN 6 News said the transportation department’s top priority is monitoring what they call “the triangle” — I-5, I-205 and SR-14 through the Vancouver area. She reminded people to check road conditions before they head out the door.

WSDOT officials also reminded drivers to carry winter travel gear and encouraged Washingtonians to download the WSDOT app. If users get in the habit of checking it they’ll find out which roads are dicey, which to avoid and where to expect delays.

PDX

Even though air travel has dropped off quite a bit during the pandemic, thousands of people still fly everyday.

The Portland International Airport encourages all travelers to “check your flight status before heading to PDX.”

On FlightView, a list of arrivals and departures is listed, along with any known delays by airport.