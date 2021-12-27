Winter travel remains tricky across the region

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Monday could be another tough day to travel in Oregon and parts of Washington as the effects of a winter storm continue to cause issues.

Though the snow is expected to dissipate Monday, there may be about an inch of fresh snow in areas of the Willamette Valley Monday morning. Roads are snowy and possibly icy.

Crews have been out in Southwest Portland early Monday morning de-icing and plowing the roads.

There have been few issues on main roads & highways in the metro area early Monday morning. However, some backroads remain slushy and icy.

According to TripCheck, a crash has closed the Burnside onramp to Northbound I-405.

The tough spot for travel will be in the mountains. If you don’t have the gear or the experience, avoid mountain travel on Monday.

Morning all, we wanted to let people know that you will likely have some slick and icy surfaces & roads this morning. Travel with care. Also, we have an SPS out letting everyone know about the very cold temperatures expect this week. https://t.co/Xu1VMxEqHp — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) December 27, 2021

TriMet prepares

TriMet crews chained buses to deal with the snow and ice. That means buses will not go any faster than 25 mph, so passengers should be prepared to wait a little bit — dress warmly and budget for extra time.

TriMet will also continue to provide free rides to anyone who is going to a warming shelter.

MAX trains are moving normally but the possibility of ice freezing on the power lines is always a winter concern.

PBOT

Portland road crews were out on Sunday and through the night but with the overnight temperature drop, there is concern about the road conditions Monday morning.

“We are very concerned about the temperatures dropping tonight, and staying below freezing tomorrow,” said ODOT spokesperson Hannah Schafer. “What that means is that anything that’s slushy out there is gonna turn to ice and anything that’s clear and wet is going to form black ice.”

PBOT crews have been out all night de-icing the roads, according to John Brady from PBOT.

As temperatures warm up Brady said some ice will melt in places, “but other [places], like shaded spots, underpasses and overpasses can remain icy.”

ODOT

The snow and cold is expected to be an issue all week. A spokesperson for ODOT said with conditions like we are seeing this weekend, there will be a lot of water on the roads and black ice will be an issue when it freezes.

When asked what areas drivers should be wary of, David House with ODOT said “every area.”

The department is focusing on busy highways, bridges and overpasses.

“No matter how you get around, whether by car or by foot, bicycle, bus, give yourself extra time,” said House. “Expect slippery conditions just getting to your car, getting to the bus stop.”

Many roads were closed for hours on Sunday. Icy roadways shut down parts of Hwy 26 and Hwy 6 was closed after icy roads led to numerous cars going off the road into ditches.

WSDOT

Washington Department of Transportation crews have been out pre-treating and plowing the roads, especially the higher priority routes including I-5, SR 24, I 205 and SR 500.

Celeste Dimichina from WSDOT said roads are mainly clear in the area but cautions drivers on the road to remain wary.

Around 7:20 a.m. WSDOT posted to Twitter a semi-truck crashed on I-5 Northbound near Dike Road closing all lanes for nearly 45 minutes. Crews have since cleared the area.