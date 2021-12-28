Officials warn ‘roads are sheets of ice’ around Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of snowfall blanketed Oregon Monday night along with a temperature dip leading to icy roadways.

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until Tuesday afternoon. PBOT officials also anticipate black ice for Tuesday morning’s commute.

“The not-so-good news is we’re going to see more snow tonight and it’s getting cold out there in places — and that means black ice,” Shelley Snow of ODOT said.

Interstate 5 near Killingsworth was pre-treated, however, slush has built up in the area. Back roads and neighborhoods are areas of concern as crews maintained main roadways overnight.

An early morning crash blocked all but one lane on Interstate 205 Southbound on the Glenn Jackson Bridge. The area has since been cleared.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday morning, the West Linn Police Department advised snow covers all roadways in the area.

“Any place that’s got a little elevation on it — that is going to be a trouble spot,” said Snow.

TriMet plans to run nearly all of its normal services today. Several bus lines will be chained up meaning service will be slower than usual, but still running.

Lines 18-Hillside, 51-Vista and 63-Washington Park/Arlington Heights are canceled until road conditions improve.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Oregon State Police warned drivers about winter weather after multiple crashes in the region “drive cautiously, slow down, leave extra room between you and other cars, and have chains or traction tires.”

Oregon State Police warned Oregonians about driving in winter weather after multiple crashes on Monday (Oregon State Police) December 27, 2021.

Officials warn Oregonians to not make unnecessary trips during these wintry conditions, and to drive with tire socks or chains and keep an emergency kit in your vehicle.

On Monday night, Forest Grove Fire cautioned drivers that “roads are sheets of ice in areas,” after responding to serious crashes earlier.

We’ve been saying it a lot. Stay off roadways if you can. It’s snowing now, roads are sheets of ice in areas and going to stay before freezing tonight. We’ve had 2 serious crashes today (pictured). Avoid travel to protect yourself, other travelers & us responders. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/LxYlP9CyfY — Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) December 28, 2021

ODOT and PBOT crews are continuing to plow snow, and salt and deice roads for safer travels.

Several crashes happened Monday in Washington County — where temperatures were about five degrees colder than Portland. Conditions took a while to improve throughout the day, and in some places they never did.

“The anti-icer we would normally apply was not conducive given the weather conditions,” said Melissa De Lyser, Washington County Public Affairs Manager.

Lyser said the county was able to lay down sand, which they will continue doing if conditions continue to be wet.