PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter weather conditions and multiple crashes have prompted closures on Interstate 84 eastbound, Oregon transportation officials reported.

According to TripCheck, the highway is closed between Exit 216 just outside of Pendleton and Exit 265 in La Grande as of 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

In Portland, Oregon Department of Transportation told KOIN 6 its crews are actively salting and de-icing major roads. The agency advises residents to avoid driving.

“One of the big concerns is south of Portland right now, all the way down to Albany of I-5, they’re having a whole mix of conditions,” ODOT spokesperson Kacey Davey said. “I talked to the crews down there. They are having rain, sleet, freezing rain.”

A major winter storm is bearing down on the region, bringing dangerously cold temperatures, high wind gusts, snow and ice.