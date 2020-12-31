With athletics on pause, Mountainside freshman sews masks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While most school sports have been put on hold due to the pandemic, some athletes are still making an impact in their communities.

Chloe Neely performing sideline cheer in 2019. (Courtesy to KOIN)

Chloe Neely is a freshman at Mountainside High School in Beaverton. She was getting ready to continue sideline cheerleading for Mountainside youth football this past spring when the pandemic brought everything to a screeching halt.

So instead, the skilled seamstress started making masks.

“First I was making them for my family and then I thought, I can’t just be doing this just to help me,” Chloe said. “That’s when I started making them to donate them.”

Chloe has donated about 200 masks so far to healthcare workers, raised money for material by selling another 200 and through her dog bandana business. All of this while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

Face masks made by Chloe Neely. (Courtesy to KOIN)

“I always put my schooling first,” she said. “I always do my assignments and stuff but right when I am done with that I get to sewing.”

Chloe’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. In June, she was nominated for Oregon’s Amateur Athletic Union Athlete of the Year which honors a well-rounded student who shows leadership. Chloe recently learned she won.

“She just exemplified all those things and we were very pleased with her for this year,” said AAU Oregon Governor Chuck Wenger.

Wenger said Chloe is, to the best of his knowledge, the youngest person to ever receive the award.

Chloe said she is anxious to return to cheer but will keep plugging away at the sewing machine in the meantime.

“I’m sewing for now,” she said. “Don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.”

