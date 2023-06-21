Editor’s note: It was originally reported by West Linn police that the man was 70 years old, but was later corrected to 60. The article has been updated to reflect that change.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 60-year-old man was taken into custody by police Tuesday after West Linn police said they found his 45-year-old wife dead inside an apartment.

Tuesday evening West Linn police said they responded to a Chevron Gas Station where they met the man who said he and his wife had been in an argument and that she might be dead.

Officials said they went to the Cascade Summit apartment complex where they found the woman dead inside one of the units.

Police say they took the man into custody while the situation is under investigation.