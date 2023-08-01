Police are searching for a woman they said spit on an employee at the Woodburn Premium Outlets (Woodburn Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for a woman who they said spit on a Coach employee at the Woodburn Premium Outlets on Monday.

According to Woodburn Police, a woman entered the Coach store Monday afternoon and began grabbing items. They said she eventually began yelling at employees before putting the items down and leaving.

A short time later, police said she returned and began spitting on the employee standing at the store’s front door.

The woman is described as being 30-40 years old and around five feet tall with a rose or flower tattoo on her left shoulder and a vertical line scar under her left eye.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information is asked to contact police.