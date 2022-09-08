PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fatal traffic collision on Tuesday morning resulted in the arrest of a 37-year-old woman.

The Salem Police Department said Thursday that officers arrested Angel Marie Rogers on charges of Manslaughter in the first degree, Driving under the influence of an intoxicant, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

Salem Police Department’s Traffic Team’s preliminary investigation revealed that Rogers was driving a mid-size SUV west on San Francisco Drive Northeast with Keith Alan Schmidtke in the passenger seat.

Police said Rogers drove past a stop sign without stopping and was struck by a car driving through the intersection. Schmidtke was killed in the impact.

Rogers is set to be arraigned Thursday.