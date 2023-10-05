Investigators determined that it was an accidental fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Clatskanie woman, identified as Rena Norman, was found dead after a fire spread through her residence.

On Tuesday morning, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was alerted that flames had fully engulfed the house at 520 NE Spring St. Officials said neighbors had already tried to alert the owner by opening doors and yelling for her attention.

According to CCSO, the neighbors left when flames erupted from the doors.

The Clatskanie Rural Fire District contained the fire afterward and found the deceased woman inside of the home.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal and Oregon State Police Arson Investigators determined the fire was not suspicious and appeared to have started accidentally in the house’s living room.