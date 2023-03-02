New questions are being asked after a body was discovered in a truck that burned in late February (PF&R)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire in a converted delivery truck resulted in the death of a 38-year woman, authorities said.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire near Northeast 138th Avenue and Northeast Jarrett Way at around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 25. The truck involved was a modified delivery truck that authorities said contained makeshift heating sources and discarded smoking materials.

Crews put out the fire — but according to PF&R, the co-owner of the truck discovered a woman’s body underneath the fire debris several days later on March 1.

Both the cause of death and the cause of the fire are under investigation, officials said.