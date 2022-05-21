PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman and her three dogs escaped a fire Friday morning in St. Helens that left “significant” damage to her home, fire officials said.

Crews responded to the house fire near Hillcrest Drive around 10:15 a.m. According to Columbia River Fire & Rescue, the woman who lived there was able to get out of the burning structure with her three dogs.

A cat and gecko were both found dead, however, and another cat is missing.

Although the fire scorched just one side of the home, CRF&R said, the damage was “significant in nature.”

Scappoose Fire District helped in the response. No other injuries were reported.