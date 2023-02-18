Josephine County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Medical Examiner say they solved the decades-old cold case of Elsie Baker with Parabon NanoLabs.

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) – The fully skeletonized remains of a woman discovered in 1986 has been identified using investigative genetic genealogy in Josephine County, authorities say.

Josephine County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Medical Examiner say they solved the decades-old cold case of Elsie Marie Baker using a modern tool called Parabon NanoLabs.

According to Oregon State Police, Parabon NanoLabs provided a “DNA Phenotyping Report, where genetic material is used to determine eye color, hair color, skin color, and the ancestry of the deceased.”

Baker’s body was first discovered on June 19, 1986, in a shallow 4-foot-deep grave on a private property in Grants Pass while the homeowner was excavating the area for a new septic system.

The owner, who purchased the property in 1974, said there had always been a depression where he eventually dug and discovered the body.

According to officials, the body had been found with “fabric thought to be from a dress, a worn set of dentures, and two rubber stopper-like implements (determined to be the ends of crutches or a walker).”

An anthropologist by the name of Dr. John Lundy determined the woman had been buried for 15-25 years and that she died of advanced age, which he identified through her noticeable degenerative joint disease and the wear on the dentures discovered with her body.

Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says their department investigated the case for 29 years while Baker’s remains were held in storage. Bacteria degradation proved other attempts with modern DNA unsuccessful until the office’s partnership with Parabon NanoLabs in 2018.

In 2020, Parabon NanoLabs successfully analyzed Baker’s DNA – more than 30 years after her discovery.

Here is Elise Baker’s story, as told by Oregon State Police: