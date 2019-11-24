Wood burning stove causes RV fire in Yamhill County

The fire was extinguished after 2 hours with 3 fire engines

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wood burning stove inside an RV trailer caused a large fire in Yamhill County early Sunday morning.

Fire crews arrived at 39800 Southwest Fort Hill Road just after 5 a.m. The fire had spread through the entirety of the trailer and to a small shed nearby. The sole occupant of the fifth wheel escaped without injury.

The fire was extinguished after 2 hours with the help of 3 fire engines.

The Sheridan Fire Department reminds the public to keep a close eye on all wood burning stoves as we head into the winter season.