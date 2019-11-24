Wood burning stove causes RV fire in Yamhill County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wood burning stove inside an RV trailer caused a large fire in Yamhill County early Sunday morning.
Fire crews arrived at 39800 Southwest Fort Hill Road just after 5 a.m. The fire had spread through the entirety of the trailer and to a small shed nearby. The sole occupant of the fifth wheel escaped without injury.
The fire was extinguished after 2 hours with the help of 3 fire engines.
The Sheridan Fire Department reminds the public to keep a close eye on all wood burning stoves as we head into the winter season.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.