Woodburn Schools superintendent on leave threatens lawsuit

WOODBURN, Ore. (AP) — A lawyer representing the Woodburn School District superintendent has filed a notice saying he intends to sue the school district after being put on leave.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports in the notice, lawyer Maria Witt says Superintendent Oscar Moreno Gilson was “targeted and retaliated against for attempting to institute a culture of accountability” within the Woodburn School District. Moreno Gilson assumed the top role in Woodburn last summer.

In the notice, Witt said Moreno Gilson quickly restructured the district’s senior leadership team and made changes based on a state rule requiring districts to adopt policies around bias incidents. The claim says Moreno Gilson’s leave was “prompted” by a complaint from a senior district employee.