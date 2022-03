WOODBURN, Ore. (KOIN) — The Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival is back in Woodburn, showcasing more than 40 acres of tulips among more than 200 acres of outdoor space and activities.

Tickets will not be sold at the entrance, so if you want to go you must get your tickets ahead of time.

The 38th annual Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival runs through May 1. The hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.