Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival back on this year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s beloved Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival will resume this year.

The farm in Woodburn will kick off its 37th annual festival starting March 19. The event will run through May 2. Organizers said the best time to visit is early- to mid-April.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all visitors must buy tickets to the festival online. No tickets will be sold at the gate. The farm said there will be pricing and capacity changes this year due to the pandemic.

Buy tickets, more information

Passes purchased for the 2020 festival will be honored this year. Though last year’s festival was canceled, organizers still found a way to get the beautiful flowers to people who wanted to see them. They started selling pots of tulips for $15 and launched an initiative to get the pots to seniors.

Visitors should expect to follow state health and safety guidelines at the festival.