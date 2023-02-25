PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Woodburn’s popular Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival has been delayed by a week due to the region’s recent spate of snowy weather and subfreezing temperatures.

Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm spokesperson Emily Iverson told KOIN 6 News in January that some of the earliest varieties of tulips began sprouting about a month ago. However, most tulip bulbs remain dormant until the ground fully defrosts in late March and early April.

As a result, the farm has pushed its opening day back from March 17 to March 24.

“It has been a cold winter here in the Willamette Valley,” the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm announced on Feb. 23. “With the low temperatures, the tulips are a little slow in emerging. Due to this, our family does not believe the tulips will be blooming by March 17th.”

Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm (KOIN file photo)

While the festival’s official opening has been delayed, the farm is offering a free “soft opening” between March 17 and March 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During this time, visitors can enter the farm at no cost. Food, local products and other activities will also be available during the early practice run.

Daily admission and special event tickets for the 2023 festival go on sale March 1. Season passes are available now. All tickets for the 2023 season must be purchased online.