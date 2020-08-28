Work from home woes? Escape to Brasada Ranch

There is enough pricing variety to meet many different levels of income

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Central Oregon is rolling out the welcome mat for families weary of working from home. Brasada Ranch in the Bend area may not have the name familiarity as Sunriver or Black Butte, but it is an up-and-comer for people wanting to getaway.

Brasada Ranch, just a few minutes east of the Bend-Redmond area, reopened June 1 with a seven-night minimum stay at any one of almost 70 cabins on its 70-acre property. It has been a way to reduce the in-and-out of people coming and going in order to guard against the virus.

There is enough pricing variety to meet many different levels of income.

“We have two to four-bedroom cabins here perfect for families so we can set up an office for you,” Managing Director Duncan Hogarth said. “You have high-speed wifi and so that 7-night minimum gives you the ability to work remotely and to enjoy and have your family in a safe environment while you’re doing so.”

Beginning September 1st, Brasada Ranch goes to just a two-night minimum stay. Managing director Duncan Hogarth of the resort says that’ll likely open possibilities for a wider range of people. He says the demand for stays has been surprisingly strong, as it is a place for working remotely and also activity.

The summer incentives for golf will continue in September — a round of golf on an 18 hole championship golf course is just $40. There are also nine acres of horse riding trails, an athletic club, a general store and three swimming pools with a water slide along with food and beverage to match the ranch theme of the resort.

It’s just another way to take advantage of remote work situation so many of us are in these days. Work from your room while the family plays on this private residential community with over 200 homes built.