First public ceremony held on cemetery's grounds since before pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A public Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Willamette National Cemetery for the first time since before the pandemic.

The one-hour wreath-laying ceremony, organized by the Department of Veterans Affairs, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at 11800 SE Mt. Scott Boulevard. It will include speeches, the playing of Taps and a rifle salute.

F-15 Eagle fighter jets from the Portland Air National Guard base are also slated to fly low over the event just as it begins.

The 234th Army Band and the Portland Police Highland Guard Pipe Band will perform music at the solemn gathering.

It is free, open to the public and attendees are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance. Organizers will post directional signs near the cemetery.

