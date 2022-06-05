PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the country sees continued violence this weekend including mass shootings in at least 10 cities, some are debating what can be done to prevent them. The question of stricter gun laws through Congress have remained top of mind especially after the massacres in Uvalde, Buffalo and Tulsa, and some are looking to their state governments to make changes.

Recently, Washington passed a ban on large-capacity magazines for rifles and pistols, a law set to go into effect July 1. However, one Washington-based gun rights group is already challenging the law in federal court, saying it won’t matter to criminals.

“Banning future sale of production in the state of Washington of these magazines is crazy,” Alan M. Gottlieb, Second Amendment Foundation founder, told KIRO 7 in Seattle. “Criminals break laws and that’s why they’re called criminals and they don’t obey laws. They’re not going to obey this law either. It only jeopardizes law-abiding people’s right to self-defense.”

Both Washington and Oregon have enacted similar laws when it comes to foundational rules like background checks for handguns and secured storage. But when it comes to the gun industry and products, Washington has passed laws like the high-capacity magazine ban and regulating ghost guns — laws not currently on the books in Oregon.

On the other side, while Oregon has laws in place for tracing guns in crime scenes and denying public carry in certain circumstances, Washington does not.

As for national action toward gun regulations, Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden called for stricter legislation by Congress last month, while adding that he still strongly supports “law-abiding citizens to own guns for protection and for the hunt.

“Enough of the cliches and excuses,” said Sen. Wyden. “Enough of letting those convicted of crimes, hurting women and kids, keep their guns.”

A CBS News poll found nationally more than 70% of those surveyed think mass shootings can be prevented and stopped if the country tried. Another CBS News poll also found that while 72% of Democrats surveyed say the U.S. would be safer if no one or fewer people had guns, 46% of Republicans surveyed say it would be safer if all or more people had guns.

