PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At a news conference at Planned Parenthood in Northeast Portland, US Sen. Ron Wyden said the efforts underway in the US to limit access to the federally approved abortion drug Mifepristone is “a bad news message for rural Oregon.”

Wyden was joined by representatives from both Planned Parenthood and OHSU at the Tuesday morning press conference.

There is a move underway, he said, “to put restrictions in getting the drug by mail. Make no mistake about that one. That is a bad news message for rural Oregon. Most of our state is rural folks. So that’s turning back the clock in women’s healthcare in rural areas.”

Wyden will be in the KOIN 6 News studio during the 5 p.m. newscast. More information later.