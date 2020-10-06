Wyden on FEMA help for wildfires, the President and COVID

Oregon

Federal help available for 8 Oregon counties affected by wildfires

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wildfires continue to burn throughout the state of Oregon but there is federal help available for those affected. And a fire of a different kind — the coronavirus pandemic — continues unabated throughout the US.

In a Zoom interview with KOIN 6 News, Sen. Ron Wyden talked about the federal help he and others in the Oregon delegation secured for residents affected by the wildfires. He also shared his thoughts about President Trump’s COVID diagnosis and response as well as his thoughts about voting in the pending national election.

Watch the video for the full interview.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss