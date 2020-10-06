Wyden on FEMA help for wildfires, the President and COVID

Federal help available for 8 Oregon counties affected by wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wildfires continue to burn throughout the state of Oregon but there is federal help available for those affected. And a fire of a different kind — the coronavirus pandemic — continues unabated throughout the US.

In a Zoom interview with KOIN 6 News, Sen. Ron Wyden talked about the federal help he and others in the Oregon delegation secured for residents affected by the wildfires. He also shared his thoughts about President Trump’s COVID diagnosis and response as well as his thoughts about voting in the pending national election.

