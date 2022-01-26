Yamhill County commissioner calls for ‘showdown’ with county health dept.

The comments come after an event for an anti-mask and anti-vaccination group

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Yamhill County commissioner called for a “showdown” with her own county’s health department regarding COVID-19 policies and recommendations.

On Friday, Jan. 21, Mary Starrett attended a meeting for an anti-COVID restrictions group called Free Oregon. Starrett is heard in the video saying there would be a “showdown” at Yamhill County’s board of commissioners meeting on Thursday.

“I’ve been asking our public health department to put some numbers on our public health website because I don’t want to be an accomplice to another kid dying from myocarditis, and I don’t want to be an accomplice to this lie that vaccines and masks will keep you healthy,” Starrett said in the video that was posted to to the group’s Facebook page.

Three days later, Starrett sent a letter to be added to Thursday’s meeting agenda regarding a letter needed from the commissioners for the re-accreditation of Yamhill’s public health department.

Starrett’s letter suggests additions to the county’s public health website.

“Present a more balanced approach to the prevailing COVID narrative… more specifically include VAERS data analyses, breakthrough data, PCR CT, hospitalization and deaths ‘with’ vs ‘from’ COVID as well as prevention and early treatment protocol,” she said in the document.

The commissioner requested a list of questions and answers relating to natural immunity data, what constitutes a breakthrough case and studies on COVID-19 injections during pregnancy, among other topics.

Starrett also requested that the county public health department remove the strong recommendation that all Yamhill County residents get the COVID-19 vaccine as a protective measure for themselves and others.

The next Yamhill County Commissioners meeting is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Yamhill County for comment Wednesday evening but has yet to hear back from officials.