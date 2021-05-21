Yamhill County commissioners push back on ‘Jim Crow’ vaccination verification

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Commissioners in Yamhill County are pushing against rules asking people to show they have been vaccinated in order to enter a small business.

County Chair Mary Starrett tells KOIN 6 News she feels rules like that go against the constitution by asking for medical information that should be kept private.

“While we don’t allow segregation and discrimination based on any other specific aspect of a person, why would we say based on your medical information we’re going to restrict access and segregate you. These are the Jim Crow laws,” Starrett said.

So far, 53.5% of residents in Yamhill County over the age of 16 have gotten at least their first shot. That’s one of the lowest percentages for counties in Northwest Oregon.