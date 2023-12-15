Editor’s Note: This story contains sexually explicit details.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Yamhill County deputy is on leave and is facing 12 charges related to allegedly exposing his genitals and performing multiple lewd acts in public.

According to court documents, Yamhill County Deputy David Mills is accused of masturbating into a water bottle, allowing someone to drink from the bottle and “obtaining financial benefit by posting the incident online.”

Mills also allegedly masturbated in a public and exposed his genitals in public on multiple occasions.

He was charged on Thursday with first-degree official misconduct, four counts of second-degree official misconduct, three counts of disorderly conduct, public indecency and abuse of venerated objects.

Officials say that Mills was placed on leave on Sept. 1.

“On the morning of September 1, 2023, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office Command staff received a complaint from a community member expressing concern over online content they believed to depict an employee of the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, as well as insignia and uniforms of the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, and areas within county buildings not accessible to the public. Using information provided by the reporting party, YCSO Command staff were able to confirm there were, in fact, publicly accessible images and content available online which could constitute both violations of internal policies of Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and general policies of Yamhill County. Taking the initial information obtained, a consultation was made with the Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office. Based on a review of the limited information that was known that day, we determined the alleged conduct may also be a violation of Oregon Revised Statute(s) and a criminal investigation was necessary,” the Yamhill Sheriff’s Office said in a partial statement.