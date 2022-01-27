YamhillCo commissioners to meet with health department

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Yamhill County commissioners are slated to meet with the county’s health department after one commissioner said there would be a “showdown” over the state’s COVID-19 policies.

On Friday, Jan. 21, Mary Starrett attended a meeting for an anti-COVID restrictions group called Free Oregon. Starrett is heard in the video saying there would be a “showdown” at Yamhill County’s board of commissioners meeting on Thursday.

“I’ve been asking our public health department to put some numbers on our public health website because I don’t want to be an accomplice to another kid dying from myocarditis, and I don’t want to be an accomplice to this lie that vaccines and masks will keep you healthy,” Starrett said in the video that was posted to the group’s Facebook page.

Three days later, Starrett sent a letter to be added to Thursday’s meeting agenda regarding a letter needed from the commissioners for the re-accreditation of Yamhill’s public health department.

The meeting started at 10 a.m. Thursday and is being livestreamed above.