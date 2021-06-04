Yeehaw! St. Paul Rodeo returns, tickets on sale now

The St. Paul Rodeo has been going strong for more than 80 years (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Calling all cowboys and cowgirls! The St. Paul Rodeo is back for its 85th year.

Round up the family for the “Nation’s Greatest Rodeo,” which begins June 30 and runs through July 4. Like most events last year, the 2020 St. Paul Rodeo was forced to be canceled. Now it’s back and ready to break out of the chutes with an informal theme of “More fun in ’21.”

According to event organizers, the rodeo is the biggest event that takes place in St. Paul — and one of the top 20 largest rodeos in the country.

“We are proud to be a family celebration where moms and dads, kids and grandkids, grandmas and granddads can get together, enjoy each other’s company, and celebrate Independence Day,” General Manager Cindy Schonholtz said. “Come and celebrate with us at the St. Paul Rodeo.”

Buy tickets for the St. Paul Rodeo here

Tickets are now on sale with prices ranging from $16-$26. For more information about event times, rodeo performances and COVID-19 safety guidelines, visit their website.