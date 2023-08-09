PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A family-owned restaurant in Redmond, Ore. was named among the top 10 best “mom-and-pop” restaurants in the U.S., according to a Yelp list published in Entrepreneur Magazine.

The Latin-Mexican fusion restaurant Xalisco Latin Cuisine earned 9th place in the restaurants category for “America’s Favorite Mom and Pop Shops,” according to Yelp.

The family-owned business, which opened in the Spring of 2021, has gone on to receive multiple accolades for its authentic cuisine, including the “Best New Restaurant” in Central Oregon in 2022.

“We are so incredibly thankful for another great year filled with endless support from the best customers,” Xalisco Latin Cuisine shared on Instagram in celebration of its two-year anniversary. “We are so happy our family can share our food and culture with the wonderful people of Central Oregon and are so lucky to be in such an uplifting community. We hope to continue hitting amazing milestones and continue doing what we do best; provide the absolute best food, drinks, and service in Central Oregon.”

In addition to serving expected Mexican fare like nachos, burritos and margaritas, Xalisco’s also offers harder-to-find specialties like octopus ceviche, smoked baby back ribs slathered in tamarind sauce and tostones Cubanos: Fried plantains topped with refried beans, pork and pickled onions.