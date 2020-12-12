You can be a cardboard fan at the Blazers games

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even though the fans aren’t actually allowed in the Moda Center for the upcoming Blazers season. you can still be there. Kind of.

The Blazers teamed up with Fred Meyer to put customized cardboard cutouts of fans in the stands. Fans are able to submit a photo of their head and choose one of 3 Blazers jersey designs for cutout.

The cutout costs $99, with 10% of the proceeds going to the Trail Blazers Foundation.