You can fish for free in Oregon this weekend

In this Dec. 11, 2019 photo, Kevin Dunn, who fishes off the coasts of Oregon and Washington, holds an aurora rockfish at a processing facility in Warrenton, Oregon. A rare environmental success story is unfolding in waters off the U.S. West Coast as regulators in January 2020 are scheduled to reopen a large area off the coasts of Oregon and California to groundfish bottom trawling fishing less than two decades after authorities closed huge stretches of the Pacific Ocean due to the species’ depletion. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – No fishing license is necessary over Presidents Day weekend for anyone in Oregon who’s hoping to hook a big one.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is offering a free fishing weekend from Feb. 19-20. Everyone can fish, clam and crab without a license in the state on those days, even people from out of state.

All other fishing regulations apply, including closures, bag limits and size restrictions.

ODFW recommends trout fishing for beginners and says if conditions allow it, ice fishing is a unique experience to try in February. They say anyone who goes ice fishing should make sure the ice is safe and to take precautions.

Mid-February is also the time of the winter steelhead run and bottom-fishing could also be good if ocean conditions allow for boats to get out during Presidents Day Weekend. Crabbing is another option on the Oregon coast. It’s currently open in bays, beaches, estuaries, tide pools, piers and jetties along the entire Oregon coast.

Razor clamming is currently closed from Cape Blanco, north of Port Orford, to the California border because of domoic acid toxin levels.

The Oregon Sport Fishing regulations are available online and ODFW’s website also has many tips on fishing for a variety of different species.